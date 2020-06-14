close
Sun Jun 14, 2020
ITA’s anti-doping battle ‘increases capacities’

LAUSANNE: The International Testing Agency (ITA), whose work has slowed during the coronavirus pandemic, is preparing to "increase" its capacities during the summer in order to "adapt" to the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, it announced Friday. T he ITA is prepared “to increase its capacities during the summer in order to intelligently conduct the planned or reprogrammed tests”, said a statement

