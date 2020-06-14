Sarfaraz okay with his new role

ISLAMABAD: Once the linchpin of national cricket team and now a backup wicketkeeper, Sarfaraz Ahmad has never taken the hype and pride of leadership on his mind and is ready to take his position as an ordinary player. In a virtual session with a group pf journalists on Saturday, Sarfaraz said he was more than happy to become part of the England-bound team as a backup wicketkeeper. “As the captain I never exerted my position and was always friendly and approachable. I know well that my position will now be of a second wicketkeeper on the touring party. So I amcarrying that frame ofmind with me,” he saidwhile reacting to The News question about how he would adjust to his new role. The former Pakistan captain admitted that sixmonths of layoff had given him time to ascertain what had gone wrong. “Obviously my form was never there and that was the reason why I was dropped. The break has helped me to regroup and make fresh efforts to earn a place on the team. Now my mind will be free and all I have to do is prove my worth as a player. I will fully concentrate on my batting and keeping and hopefully if I get an opportunity I will prove my worth,” he said. Sarfaraz seconded head coach Misbahul Haq's statement that an out-of-form player required a break. “What Misbah said was very right. Break always helps regather your acts and put in your best efforts when the chance comes," he added. Sarfaraz rated national team coaching staff as one of the best he had seen. “This is the best coaching staff I have seen. All coaches have a name and experience behind them. When we are carrying an unprecedented touring party,we require a bigger and powerful coaching staff and luckily that is what we have with us as we are getting ready for England tour. The inclusion of Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmad would help in managing players, taking away extra pressure fromthe head coach. Younis’s inclusion in coaching staff would be a tremendous boost as he has all the guts to help

out youngsters in the best possible way,” he added. Sarfaraz said Pakistan pace attack canmake the difference. “Lookwe have some exciting pace bowlers who have the ability to shatter even the best of batting lineups. Having such a variety in pace bowling always helps the team. Among batsmen, Fawad Alamand Abid Aliwill be playing in English conditions for the very first time. Hopefully they would grab the opportunity well. This tour will provide a big opportunity to youngsters to show their skills andmake best use of their abilities,” he said. Sarfaraz said he would prefer to be part of the Test XI. “T20 is second priority. Keeping wickets in England has never been easy as the ball wobbles when it leaves batsmen. You need experience and abilities to grab chances coming your way. Apart from that I would definitelywant to play big innings in Test cricket which I think is long overdue.” He admitted missing Mohammad Amir from touring party. “Amir and Haris were given options and they used it. They have every right to do so.”