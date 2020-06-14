Afridi tests positive for Covid-19

Ag Agencies

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket star Shahid Afridi has become the most high profile cricketer to test positive for Covid- 19. Afridi, a former Pakistan captain, took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal that he had been experiencing severe body ache for a fewdays, and that his Covid-19 test had come out positive. "I´ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I´ve been tested and unfortunately I´m covid positive," Afridi wrote. "Need prayers for a speedy recovery, Inshallah (God willing)," added the 40- year-old. Afridi, who has retired from international cricket but is still active on the professional leagues circuit, has been busy in social work especially since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Afridi became the third cricketer from Pakistan, and the second international after former opener Taufeeq Umar, to have contracted the virus. Zafar Sarfraz, the former firstclass cricketerwho died of the disease, was the first. Misbah-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s head coach, sent across his bestwishes to his former team-mate, suggesting that he had contracted the virus while he was conducting his charitable work. "My prayers arewith him," Misbah said. "All well wishes are with him that he gets out of this soon. "I think he was doing a lot of work in the area of Balochistan and the northern areas just to help the people.

Throughout the Covid situation he was helping the poor and doing a very good job. Well wishes are with him to get well soon." Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Afridi has travelled extensively to remote parts of the country to provide essentials to the underprivileged as part of his charity, the Shahid Afridi Foundation. Balochistan and K h y b e r Pakhtunkhwa w e r e broadly the areas of focus for his rel i e f work, and that involved delivering ration from house to house. During the work, Afridi came in close contact with the beneficiaries, who often showed their gratitude by hugging and kissing the former allrounder.

Afridi had earlier also bought the bat put up for auction by Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, to raise funds in the fight against the pandemic. The Pakistan Cricket Board and fellowformer players were quick to offer their support to Afridi. "Brother your services to our homeland especially in the last few months are forever etched in our hearts," tweeted long time team-mate Shoaib Malik. "We all know the fighter that you are, sending all the prayers possible, wish you a speedy recovery and good health." Another former teammate Mohammad Hafeez described Afridi as a "fighter by nature" in a message of support. His fans have also rallied around Afridi on socialmedia. "You have faced many challenges in cricket and we have seen you come out on top and this virus is no different, smash it out of the park& get well soon," tweeted one fan.