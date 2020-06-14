China offers Shahbaz assistance in treating Covid-19

BEIJING: Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Lijian Zhao on Saturday telephoned Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and offered assistance for his treatment of COVID-19 on behalf of the Chinese government, PML-N said in a statement.

The party said that Lijian expressed concern for Shahbaz's wellbeing and prayed for his early recovery.

“Shahbaz Sharif thanked the Chinese government, its leadership, and Zhao Lijian for offering treatment for COVID-19. Your concern and offer is a reflection of China’s love for Pakistan and its people.”

“China's affection, consideration and brotherly relations are a source of pride for me,” said the PML-N leader.

Ahsan Iqbal, who has also been diagnosed with COVID-19, said he too had received a phone call from Zhao, inquiring after his health.

Iqbal said he is "deeply touched" by Zhao's concern for his illness, recognition of his contribution towards CPEC and over his "offer of medical support on behalf of Chinese government".

The PML-N president on Thursday said that he is self-isolating after lab reports confirmed that he has contracted the virus.

He had appeared before a NAB investigation team in a corruption case where a large number of party work ers had also gathered to show support to their party chief.

Besides the party president, a large number of senior PML-N leaders including former prime minster Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Tariq Fazal Chauhdry have tested positive for COVID-19.

Zhao Lijian has served in Pakistan as Deputy Chief of Mission at Chinese Embassy in Islamabad during PML-N government and is considered a true friend of Pakistan.