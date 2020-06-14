Court reserves judgment on application against Cynthia

ISLAMABAD. Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Jahangir Awan Saturday reserved his judgment on an application seeking a case against US citizen Cynthia Ritchie who had leveled serious allegations against the PPP leadership.

Cynthia’s lawyer appeared in the court and asked the judge not to file a case.

The court had reserved its judgment until June 15. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have requested the court to dismiss the plea against the US blogger.

The FIA told the court that the petitioner is not the targeted victim or guardian of the victim so the agency could not lodge a complaint.

On the other hand, the counsel for the petitioner argued that due to the nature of tweets, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was the aggrieved party.

On this, the court remarked that why heirs of late Benazir Bhutto were not lodging a complaint.

The petitioner – PPP Islamabad President Shakeel Abbasi – took the position that Ms Richie had made baseless allegations against ex-prime minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and a case should be registered against her. In her video message, Cynthia Richie accused Senator Rehman Malik of abusing her and said that the incident happened in 2011 when Malik was interior minister.

Cynthia also claimed that former health minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin had also abused her, while former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani shook hands with him while he was in the Presidency.