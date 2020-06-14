close
Sun Jun 14, 2020
NR
News Report
June 14, 2020

European countries to buy 300m doses of corona vaccine

Top Story

NR
News Report
June 14, 2020

BERLIN: Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands have signed an agreement with pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca to guarantee the supply to the EU of 300 million doses of a possible coronavirus vaccine. The four countries have signed an agreement with the group, formed in 1999 from the merger of Swedish company Astra and the British company Zeneca, which provides for the supply of a vaccine to all EU member states.

