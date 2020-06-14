Corona may trigger diabetes: study

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: In a significant find, a new study has said that the novel coronavirus behind Covid-19 may actually trigger onset of diabetes in healthy people, apart from causing severe complications of pre-existing diabetes, foreign media reported.
According to the researchers from King’s College London, given the short period of human contact with new coronavirus, the exact mechanism by which the virus influences glucose metabolism is still unclear, foreign media reported.