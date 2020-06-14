48 more Covid-19 patients die, death toll 938 in Punjab

LAHORE: The fatality of 48 more Covid-19 patients on Saturday raised the death toll to 938 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus raced to 50,087 with the addition of highest number of 2,705 new infections in a single day in the province.

As many as 18 more healthcare workers caught Covid-19 infection, which raised the number of affected doctors, nurses and paramedics to 878 in the province.

So far 325 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 200 from Rawalpindi, 87 each from Faisalabad and Multan, 44 from Gujranwala, 32 from Sialkot, 22 each from Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, 20 from Gujrat, 15 from Sargodha, nine from Sahiwal, seven each from Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Dera Ghazi Khan, six from Muzaffargarh, five each from Attock and Toba Tek Singh, four each from Hafizabad and Mianwali, three each from Jhang and Jhelum, two each from Rajanpur, Narowal, Bahawalnagar, Khushab and Okara and one each from Bhakkar, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran.

So far 25,098 Covid-19 patients have been reported from Lahore, 3,911 from Rawalpindi, 3,554 from Faisalabad, 3,479 from Multan, 2,007 from Gujranwala, 1,378 from Sialkot, 1,249 from Gujrat, 1,026 from Dera Ghazi Khan, 791 from Bahawalpur, 705 from Sheikhupura, 654 from Sargodha, 637 from Rahim Yar Khan, 617 from Muzaffargarh, 482 from Hafizabad, 423 from Kasur, 325 from Jhelum, 302 from Sahiwal, 285 from Vehari, 278 from Toba Tek Singh, 257 from Nankana Sahib, 256 from Bahawalnagar, 251 from Layyah, 224 from Mandi Bahauddin, 221 from Lodhran, 188 from Jhang, 177 from Attock, 168 from Khushab, 158 from Chiniot, 157 from Narowal, 156 from Okara, 154 from Bhakkar, 137 from Khanewal, 123 from Mianwali, 100 each from Pakpattan and Rajanpur and 59 from Chakwal. Out of total Covid-19 patients in Punjab so far, 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 47,217 citizens who mostly fell prey to local transmission. As per spokesperson of the Corona Monitoring Room at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 337,298 tests have been performed in the province. Out of these, 50,087 have been tested positive for the virus. He said 15,607 cases have been reported from 31-45 years age group. As many as 14,826 cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group. The lowest number of cases, 781, have been reported from above 75 years age group. He said 17,560 patients have recovered and returned home, 938 died while 31,589 are isolated at homes or are under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.