Virus research: Modified mice could aid quest for vaccines, drugs

LONDON: The SARS-CoV-2 virus invades a human cell by attaching to receptors, including one called ACE2, on its surface. Mice have a different version of ACE2, making them impervious to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Transgenic mice carrying the human version of ACE2 are susceptible to infection but are scarce.To develop a more widely available mouse model, a team led by Michael Diamond at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and another by Jincun Zhao at the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University in China used adenoviruses — a workhorse of gene therapy — to deliver the human ACE2 gene to the lung cells of mice. After exposure to SARS-CoV-2, these mice lost weight and developed pneumonia, foreign media reported.

Diamond’s team successfully treated the ill mice with therapeutic antibodies (A. O. Hassan et al. Cell http://doi.org/dzbk; 2020). Zhao’s group used the mice to test an experimental vaccine and several therapies for COVID-19 (J. Sun et al. Cell http://doi.org/dzbm; 2020).

The new coronavirus has jumped into the United Kingdom more than 1,300 times — mostly from France and Spain, despite early headlines focusing on infected travellers from China and other parts of Asia.