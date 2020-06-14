Virus research: Modified mice could aid quest for vaccines, drugs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The SARS-CoV-2 virus invades a human cell by attaching to receptors, including one called ACE2, on its surface. Mice have a different version of ACE2, making them impervious to SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Transgenic mice carrying the human version of ACE2 are susceptible to infection but are scarce.To develop a more widely available mouse model, a team led by Michael Diamond at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and another by Jincun Zhao at the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University in China used adenoviruses — a workhorse of gene therapy — to deliver the human ACE2 gene to the lung cells of mice. After exposure to SARS-CoV-2, these mice lost weight and developed pneumonia, foreign media reported.
Diamond’s team successfully treated the ill mice with therapeutic antibodies (A. O. Hassan et al. Cell http://doi.org/dzbk; 2020). Zhao’s group used the mice to test an experimental vaccine and several therapies for COVID-19 (J. Sun et al. Cell http://doi.org/dzbm; 2020).
The new coronavirus has jumped into the United Kingdom more than 1,300 times — mostly from France and Spain, despite early headlines focusing on infected travellers from China and other parts of Asia.