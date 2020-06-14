close
Sun Jun 14, 2020
AFP
June 14, 2020

10 dead, 117 hurt in China truck blast

World

AFP
June 14, 2020

BEIJING: At least 10 people were killed and more than a hundred injured after an oil tanker truck exploded on a highway in China on Saturday, state media said.

The force of the blast caused nearby homes and factories to collapse, the government said on social media, and sent huge clouds of black smoke billowing into the air as flames engulfed several cars.

Dramatic video footage of the accident near Wenling city in the eastern province of Zhejiang published by state media showed a huge ball of fire shooting into the air as people screamed.

