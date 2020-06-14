Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest: Jang/Geo workers continue protest

LAHORE: Jang/Geo Group workers continued their protest against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman here on Saturday.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. They urged the government to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman forthwith and withdraw cases against him. They chanted slogans against the nexus of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the PTI government.

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has been arrested in a 34 years old property case that has nothing to do with the government, said Awais Qarni. Shaheen Qureshi, editor Jang Group, said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is an attack on the independent media. He asked opposition parties to raise their voice and said silence is a crime. The free media and democracy go hand-in-hand. The government is trying to weaken democracy by curbing media. He demanded that the government pay dues of media so that media workers could be paid their salaries.

He said the circle of protest would be widened next week. The government should face truth and restrain from adopting a fascist attitude, said Shaheen Qureshi. He said the PTI government could not face facts and truth. He said the present ruler is doing government with a dictatorial attitude. He demanded early release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Zaheer Anjum said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will never bow before any power as he is the custodian of freedom of expression and freedom of media. Khizar Hayat Gondal said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is a torch-bearer of freedom of journalism and his arrest is illegal and unjust. Sher Ali Khalti said the opposition should come forward to save freedom of expression. There is no concept of democracy without freedom of media. Media plays a vital role to strengthen democracy. He said they would continue protest till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Zahid Ali Khan, Naveed Ahmed, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Mushtaq, Muhammad Farooq and others were present in the protest.