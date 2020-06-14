Beheaded body of young man found

RAWALPINDI: The police have found a beheaded body of a young man lying in an open area falling in the jurisdiction of Saddar Bairuni Police Station Saturday, police said.

The unidentified young man of his twenties was executed to death after ruthless torture, probably, on any antagonism, police said.

ASI Chaudhry Qaisar, attached with Saddar Bairuni Police Station that he was on patrolling duty when he witnessed a beheaded body lying in an open place in Qureshi Abad, adding that his hands were tied with rope and marks of severe torture were visible on different parts of his body.