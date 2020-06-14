close
Sun Jun 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
June 14, 2020

Beheaded body of young man found

National

OCC
Our crime correspondent
June 14, 2020

RAWALPINDI: The police have found a beheaded body of a young man lying in an open area falling in the jurisdiction of Saddar Bairuni Police Station Saturday, police said.

The unidentified young man of his twenties was executed to death after ruthless torture, probably, on any antagonism, police said.

ASI Chaudhry Qaisar, attached with Saddar Bairuni Police Station that he was on patrolling duty when he witnessed a beheaded body lying in an open place in Qureshi Abad, adding that his hands were tied with rope and marks of severe torture were visible on different parts of his body.

Latest News

More From Pakistan