Coronavirus Vaccine: TB and Polio vaccines being considered to fight COVID-19

LONDON: As the world waits for the coronavirus vaccine, scientists are evaluating two tried-and-true vaccines for Tuberculosis and Polio to see if they can offer limited protection against the coronavirus, foreign media reported.

Tests are already underway to see if the TB vaccine can slow down the novel coronavirus. As per Washington Post, other researchers writing in a scientific journal Thursday propose using the polio vaccine, which once was melted on children’s tongues.

Vaccines developed against TB and polio have already been used in millions of people and could offer a low-risk way to rev up the body’s first line of defense — the innate immune system — against a broad array of pathogens, including the coronavirus.

The tuberculosis vaccine is also called bacillus Calmette-Guerin and is known by the shorthand BCG. The trials for tuberculosis vaccine have begun in the United States, the Netherlands, and Australia.

For example, Brazil has a raging outbreak despite widely using the BCG vaccine.

A study of deaths in Israel depicts a different picture.

“The BCG vaccine was routinely administered to all newborns in Israel as part of the national immunization program between 1955 and 1982,” the study said.

“Since 1982, the vaccine has been administered only to immigrants from countries with a high prevalence of tuberculosis.”

There is no significant difference between those who received the vaccine and those who did not.

“Facts have a nasty habit of overturning circumstantial evidence,” Raza said, adding that the “only way to prove it is through future prospective trials.”

Michael J. Buchmeier, a professor in the division of infectious diseases at the University of California at Irvine, said there was a risk that such vaccines could have the opposite of the intended effect, making the immune response too strong.

“In its extreme,” Buchmeier said, “this results in the cytokine storm” that can have catastrophic effects on the body.