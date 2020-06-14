Teachers union decries no raise in salaries, pensions

KARAK: Tanzeem-e-Asatiza provincial president Khairullah Hawari has rejected the annual federal budget and claimed that the government disappointed the government employees for not increasing the salaries and pensions on the dictation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he regretted that last year nominal increase was made in the salaries and pensions but taxes were also imposed on employees but no increase was made in the salaries and pensions this time despite of record inflation. Hawari further said the government has no planning to bring prosperity to the country and employees were indulging more and more in the financial crisis.

He demanded the prime minister to withdraw his decision and increase the salaries and pensions forthwith as the employees have badly been affected by the Covid-19 and unprecedented inflation in the country.

He regretted that there was a lot of money in the national exchequer to do a 400 percent increase in the salaries of the lawmakers but there was no money in the national kitty for the increase in salaries and pensions of the government servants, which was an open contradiction in the stance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He said the teachers’ body would give a countrywide call for protest if the government failed to give any relief to the government servants.