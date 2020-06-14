Five die of corona in Nowshera in 2 days

NOWSHERA: Five more patients of coronavirus lost battle for life during the past two days, taking the tally of fatalities to 29 in Nowshera district since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the country

Also, 14 more suspected patients of Covid-19 reported positive for the viral disease. According to the health department, 1746 suspected persons tested for coronavirus in which 1075 were reported negative. Similarly, 13 more patients were recovered from the fast-spreading viral disease, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesman Ikhtiyar Wali Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shabnan Khattak.

With the new cases, the number of confirmed patients reached 520 in the district. The officials of district administration have appealed people to observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other safety steps to stem the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the area.