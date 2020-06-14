Govt warned of education budget cut fallout

LAHORE : University of Management & Technology (UMT) President Ibrahim Hasan Murad sharing his views on the budget cut for higher education has said that the budget reduction would result in a financial panic for academia and will bring youths on roads.

In a press release, the UMT president said that young students should be given relief in educational funds. Government should release tax-free educational funds for the youths of the country so that they were able to get education in such crises of Covid-19.

Ibrahim Murad said the future of the youths of the country would be at stake if the budget of the higher education sector was not increased for the fiscal year 2020-2021. He added because of Covid-19 pandemic, education sector was already suffering from financial problems. The government of Pakistan and Higher Education Commission (HEC) should look into the matter seriously and take extra measures to avoid any untoward situation. Putting emphasis on the seriousness of the matter, Ibrahim said the incumbent government was known to be the torch-bearer of educational reforms in Pakistan which was also a part of its election manifesto. So it was the government’s fundamental responsibility to look into the matter and save higher education institutes from the aftermath of budget cuts.