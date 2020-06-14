People protest against police

LAHORE : A protest was staged outside the office of DIG Investigation Lahore Saturday for not arresting Sundar SHO Safdar Sajjad.

According to the protesters, the SHO along with six accused has been nominated in an FIR filed in the Gujjarpura police station but they have not been arrested. Firdous Bibi had filed a complaint against the accused. The complainant alleged that Shehzad, Naveed, Sajda, Waheed and Zaheer were the accused had who abducted her son-in-law and made him sign blank papers, as per the instructions of the SHO and his sister Sajda.

The protesters demanded that the SHO be arrested. They also demanded the chief minister Punjab, the IG Punjab and CCPO Lahore to look into the case and provide justice to them.