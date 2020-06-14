Man, son held for murder

LAHORE : Lahore investigation police arrested a man and his son over killing a citizen ruthlessly.

Police said that during investigation the arrested persons, Nisar Ahmed and Mansoor, confessed to killing a citizen, Ijaz Ahmed.

According to the killers, they knew that Ijaz had Rs 2 million as he wanted to purchase a flat. They said they killed him to get his money. They beheaded him and dumped his body in a drain.