Man, son held for murder

LAHORE : Lahore investigation police arrested a man and his son over killing a citizen ruthlessly.
Police said that during investigation the arrested persons, Nisar Ahmed and Mansoor, confessed to killing a citizen, Ijaz Ahmed.
According to the killers, they knew that Ijaz had Rs 2 million as he wanted to purchase a flat. They said they killed him to get his money. They beheaded him and dumped his body in a drain.