Cop arrested for swindling

LAHORE : A dismissed sub-inspector, who was suspected to be kidnapped, was actually picked up by Faisalabad Factory Area police on swindling charges.

The SI Amir Shahzad was involved in a case of swindling and Shakeel Khan had lodged an FIR against him in Faisalabad Factory Area police. A local court in Faisalabad had granted 14-day physical remand of the accused. Amir’s brother had allegedly lodged a fake kidnapping case against twelve persons at Kahna police station on June 10.