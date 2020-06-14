Clerks call for strike against no pay raise

LAHORE : All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) has a rejected the federal budget and called for the strike over not raising salaries.

The office-bearers of APCA said the government did not increase pension and salaries of the workers.

The incumbent government deprived them of their due rights. The employees belonging to the Pakistan Railways union also rejected the federal budget and said salaries and pensions of railway employees were not increased while the prices of essential items were high.