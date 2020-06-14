‘Ration distributed among 3,000 families living along LoC’

LAHORE : The Sarwar Foundation has distributed ration among 3,000 families living in the areas badly affected by Indian unprovoked firing along the Line of Control.

This was stated on Saturday by the wife of Punjab governor and vice-chairperson of Sarwar Foundation, Perveen Sarwar, while addressing journalists at her office.

She said, “Apart from corona pandemic, our brothers and sisters who live along the Line of Control are also affected by unprovoked Indian firing. We are striving to help them in difficult times. We have decided that we will not leave them alone. We will take care of their needs. We will do our best to cater to the needs of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.”

She said, Alhumdullilah, Sarwar Foundation is the first welfare organisation which has distributed ration in remote areas of Azad Kashmir.

She said the foundation had distributed ration in Samahni, Poona Tindar, Naali Patani Valley and other valleys.

“These valleys had not road access, but our volunteers distributed ration by travelling hundreds of kilometres on foot,” she added.

A welfare leader of the local community, Qaiser Khan, is also taking part in welfare activity along with Sarwar Foundation volunteers.

Sarwar Foundation is serving humanity in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“So far, we have distributed ration among 65,000 families. Under collaboration of Punjab Development Network member organisations and under leadership of Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, 60 welfare organisations have distributed ration among 1.2 million unemployed and deserving families. This will continue until we get rid of corona pandemic,” Perveen Sarwar said.