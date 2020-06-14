290 arrested in crackdown

Cantt division police claimed to have arrested 290 criminals and seized arms and drugs in a in a crackdown.

Police seized 34 pistols, one rifle, bullets, more than six kg charas and 338 litre liquor.

In the crackdown, launched on the directions of Cantt Division SP Furqan Bilal, police busted gangs and arrested their nine members. Loot worth Rs550,000 was recovered from them.

Moreover, 24 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque bounce, fraud and other case were also arrested besides the arrest of 27 court absconders.

Cantt division police also arrested 153 persons for violating the ban/law on kite flying, wheelie, firing into the air, price control and tenant registration.