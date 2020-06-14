Historical places to be made attractive for tourists

Lahore : A meeting on tourist and heritage sites reviewed the reforms process in both related departments and decided to promote various historical places.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism and Archaeology Asif Mehmood presided over the meeting.

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) managing director, tourism additional secretary, TDCP general manager and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The adviser to chief minister on tourism and archaeology lamented that in the past heritage tourism which is core potential area of the Punjab tourism was totally ignored and there was no coordination between TDCP and Archaeology Directorate as well as other allied departments. “For the first time, solid and coordinated efforts have been made to promote and develop heritage sites” said the adviser. It was decided during the meeting that historical sites such as Hiran Minar in Shiekhupur, 5,000-year old ruins of Harrapa in Sahiwal district, wonder of Mughal-era Shalamar Gardens and centre of Budh heritage Taxila will be development to make them more attractive for foreign and local tourists alike. Moreover, equipment regarding inland water transport will be soon handed over to TDCP which could provide better entertainment at the water reservoirs.

“A state-of-the-art tourism and hospitality college would be set up at Harbanspura, Lahore” said the adviser to CM, noting that with such facility skilled manpower would be available for better service delivery. “Transport service will be launched in Multan and DG Khan to promote religious tourism in both centres of mysticism.” Asif Mehmood was of the view, “Youth tourism should be prime focus when it comes to tourism as 70 per cent of our population comprises youths. On the direction of prime minister, youth tourism will be encouraged and facilitated accordingly and chief minister would be briefed soon,” he vowed. It was also decided memoranda of understanding would be signed with the parks and horticulture authorities for plantation at the heritage sites to attract the tourists.