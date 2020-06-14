23 more fall prey to Covid-19 in Sindh

KARACHI : As many as 23 people, including seven female workers, have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Sindh during the last 24 hours, while 2,262 new cases have also emerged in the province, said the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday.

“We have lost 23 more lives due to COVID-19 in the province during the last 24 hours, and 19 people died in Karachi alone. A total of seven women were among them, and five died at various health facilities in Karachi while the remaining two died in the districts of Badin and Khairpur, respectively,” he said in his daily situation report on COVID-19.

The chief minister further said 2,262 more people tested positive in the province during the last 24 hours, and 1,813 of them belonged to Karachi.

“We have tested 10,081 samples during the last 24 hours of which, 2,262 tested positive. Now we have 51,518 cases of COVID-19 in the province, while 23 more patients lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 816.”

Shah maintained that 10,081 tests were conducted, which produced 2,262 cases that constituted a 22.5 per cent result. So far, 287,135 tests had been conducted against which 51,518 cases had emerged, he added. “This shows that now we have crossed 50,000 cases in the province, and this needs to be stopped here with our collective efforts.”

The chief minister said 23 more patients of the coronavirus died overnight, bringing the death toll to 816 that constituted 1.6 per cent fatality rate.

According to the chief minister, 26,315 patients are under treatment, a large number of them, i.e. 24,525, is in home isolation, where they are being looked after through the tele-medicine system of the government, 92 patients are at isolation centres and 1,698 are under treatment at different hospitals. He disclosed that 539 patients are in a critical condition, including 69 put on ventilators.

The CM said that 1,274 patients had recovered and returned to normal life. So far, 24,387 patients have recovered, and they constitute a 47.4 per cent recovery rate.

He noted that out of the 2,262 new cases of the coronavirus, 1,517 belonged to Karachi: 530 to District East, 412 South, 180 Central, 170 West, 116 Malir and 109 to District Korangi.

He further said that said Larkana reported 106 new cases, Hyderabad 86, Sukkur 55, Ghotki 52, Khairpur 30, Mirpurkhas 28, Shikarpur 23, Jamshoro 12, Badin, Naushehroferoze and Sanghar eight cases each, Tando Mohammad Khan seven, Dadu five, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sujawal three cases each, Jacobabad and Qambar two cases each, and Kashmore, Tando Allahyar and Thatta one each case.

Deploring that the number of people infected with the coronavirus were on the rise all over Sindh,the CM said people should take precautionary measures, avoid gatherings, wash their hands regularly and follow the SOPs to remain safe from the virus.