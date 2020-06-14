35 vehicles ticketed,45 impounded

Rawalpindi : Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has challaned 35 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) while impounded 45 over violation and non-implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and social distancing in the wake of corona virus pandemic on Saturday.

During the visit in different areas of the city secretary RTA along with Police conducted raids at different routes of the city and inspect the implementation of SOPs and imposed fine amounting to Rs56,500 on 35 Violators while 45 vehicles were also impounded.

Secretary RTA has requested the citizens and transporters to ensure co-operation with the district administration so that to outbreak of corona and it would only be possible with the cooperation and support of the general public.

Mobile squads were also performing duties at different public transport terminals to facilitate the people, he said.

gamblers: Rawalpindi Police, in a crackdown against anti-social elements, have arrested 15 gamblers and recovered 13 mobile phones as well as Rs86,450 table money from their possession, the police spokesperson said on Saturday. According to police, a police party of Ratta Amral Police carried out operation at a gambling den and held 8 gamblers namely Shahzeb, Hammad Khan, Basharat, Asif, Zeeshan, Amjad, Tahir and Abid when they were busy in gambling activities while playing cards and recovered betting money amounting to Rs71,300, seven cell phones and other valuable items from their possession.

In another operation, while acting on a tip off Kallar Saydian Police raided and held 7 gamblers identified as Saqib, Sajjid, Waqar, Imtiaz, Jaleel, Naveed and Rabnawaz. The table money of Rs15,150, six mobiles phones and gambling accessories were also seized. Police have registered separate cases against them under the gambling act and started an investigation.

fine: The district administration in its crackdown against profiteers and hoarders took action against 138 shopkeepers and imposed a fine of Rs247, 000 on violators.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the teams under the supervision of relevant assistant commissioners and food magistrates conducted 690 raids in different areas of the district and imposed a fine worth Rs247,000 violators involved in price hike, adulteration and profiteering.

The price control magistrates have so far imposed a fine of Rs31,57,500 on profiteers from June 1st up till now, the spokesman added.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner, Captain (r) Anwar Ul Haq has said that, no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteering or against those who were creating artificial shortage to gain more profit. —APP