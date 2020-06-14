Petrol crisis persists

Rawalpindi : Despite huge amount of fines, show-cause notices and applications for FIRs against Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), government has literally failed to control petrol crisis across the country including twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Energy Umar Ayub Khan had time and again given 48-hours, 72-hours ultimatums to end petrol crisis but in vain. Some federal ministers had also given 48-hours to end this crisis but in vain. Even Prime Minister Imran Khan has also directed Ogra and Petroleum Division to ensure smooth supply within 48 to 72-hours but in vain.

No doubt, government has given a big relief in petrol prices and cut down rates by Rs47 per litre during three months but motorists are wandering here and there in search of fuel for past 13 days.

Following sugar and wheat crisis, petrol crisis has hit the country including twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad because several pumps have run dry of petrol and diesel for 13 days but the authorities concerned seem to be in deep slumber in this situation. Some petrol pumps were only supplying petrol of Rs300 for cars and Rs100 for a motorcycle on Saturday.

According to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), Shell Pakistan and Total Parco were each fined Rs10 million, while Attock Petroleum, Puma, Gas and Oil Pakistan and Hascol were imposed penalty of Rs5 million each. Three show-cause notices were also issued to OMCs, including Byco and BE Energy.

The residents of different areas of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have complained that no fuel was available at several petrol pumps for 13 days. Long queues of motorists could be seen at Pakistan State Oil (PSO) petrol pumps but other pumps were not supplying fuel.

Talking to ‘The News’, motorists and motorcyclists have appealed for smooth supply of petrol and diesel fearing an unrest situation in coming days. They have appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to interfere in public related issues otherwise public will not rely even on courts.