Sector G-9 becomes epicentre of corona

Islamabad : Sector G-9 and subsequent commercial hub of the congested sector 'Karachi Company' has become the epicentre of coronavirus pandemic after rising suspects of COVID-19 in the area.

“The coronavirus is drawing out from G-9 as well as the commercial area, Karachi Company, and stretching in the entire city of Islamabad and affecting hundreds of people daily,” the PIMS virus experts warned.

The official data of ICT Administration, shows a total of 6,715 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the federal capital with a death toll of 65, while 1,175 patients of coronavirus have also been recovered against the pandemic. With rising suspects of coronavirus, sub-sectors of G-9, including G-9/2 and G-9/3 have been sealed with restricted public movement and deployment of police, Rangers, and law enforcement agencies.

It has also been reported that suspects of coronavirus are rising alarmingly in the capital city and as per official data, a total of 300-350 confirm cases have been confirmed in the sector G-9 of the federal capital.

It is also worth mentioning here that Sector G-9 is a congested residential area of federal capital with hundreds of government residential units and flats and thousands of government employees are residing in these government flats. Meanwhile, Karachi Company is one of the largest commercial hubs of the federal capital and hundreds of thousands of shops are doing business in this major commercial area of the capital.

Addressing a Press conference on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said that total confirmed cases of coronavirus in the capital city have surpassed 6,500 and Sector G-9 has become one of epicentre in the federal capital with rising suspects of coronavirus in the city.

He appealed the public to stay in their homes to ensure the safety of one another adding that from Monday, government employees have also been appealed specifically from Sector G-9 to stay at homes in wake of rising suspects of coronavirus in the city. He said grocery shops and medicine stores will remain open and families should stay inside homes except for emergency situation.

On the other side, at the public level, there is still no seriousness to ensure implementation on COVID-19 SOPs. Public, merchants, and police officials take the least interest in observing and enforcing SOPs on coronavirus. Public, as well as police officials visiting markets and patrolling, remain reluctant to use masks and social distancing in a bid to ensure preventive measures against coronavirus.

City District Administration of Islamabad has also hinted to seal six other area of the federal capital if rising suspects of coronavirus reportedly increased. In all possibly suspected areas include Sector G-7, G-6, I-8, Ghauri Town, Sohan. In this regard, the city district administration is monitoring these areas closely.

In the last two days on Friday and Saturday, a total of confirming cases of Coronavirus reported in different areas of Islamabad surpassed 700.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said that City District Administration is doing its best and making ensure implementation on SOPs against COVID-19 adding that during the last few days ratio of suspects of COVID-19 has reduced from 600 to 200 through strict implementation on SOPs against coronavirus. He also added that 200 shops were sealed in the last three days and 300 vehicles were also challaned for violation of SOPs against COVID-19.

Dr. Qurrat un Ain, Medicine Specialist from Islamabad said, public should demonstrate responsibility in wake of coronavirus and observe SOPs and preventive measures against COVID-19. She said hospitals in the federal capital are managing patients across their capacity and in wake of rising suspects, it is up to public to ensure their safety with preventive measures and social distance.