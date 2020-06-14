LGH employee to donate plasma

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : An employee of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has recovered from coronavirus infection and announced donating his plasma to coronavirus patients. LGH Chief Sanitary Inspector Tariq Mehmood Khan, who recovered from infection and resumed his official work, said that coronavirus is a very dangerous virus. He said there is a need for every citizen to show seriousness and follow the SOPs for protection from it.