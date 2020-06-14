close
Sun Jun 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2020

LGH employee to donate plasma

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2020

LAHORE : An employee of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has recovered from coronavirus infection and announced donating his plasma to coronavirus patients. LGH Chief Sanitary Inspector Tariq Mehmood Khan, who recovered from infection and resumed his official work, said that coronavirus is a very dangerous virus. He said there is a need for every citizen to show seriousness and follow the SOPs for protection from it.

