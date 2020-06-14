Ahad Cheema’s remand extended

LAHORE : An accountability court Saturday extended judicial remand of former LDA DG Ahad Khan Cheema for 14 days in assets beyond means case. Meanwhile, another accountability court extended 14-day judicial remand of three accused in the AG Office Rs280 million fraud case. The court extended judicial remand of Waqar Shah, Tahir Shah and Accountant General Office's Senior Auditor Azam Nawaz till June 27. According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the accused persons in connivance with each other embezzled Rs280 million from the Agriculture Department funds.