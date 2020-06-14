‘Blood donation declines sharply during pandemic’

LAHORE : “There are many common excuses for not giving blood, and also many misconceptions about eligibility requirements and side effects of blood donation in Pakistan,” says Dr. Asad Hayat Ahmad, consultant pathologist at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day.

All healthy men and women between 18 and 65 years of age can donate blood. Every adult human body contains 10 to 12 pints of blood. Whereas, every donor can donate only 500 ml blood at one time with a time interval of at least four months. Dr Asad further said “since the spread of coronavirus in the country, a major decline has been seen in blood donations. Many hospitals and health care associations called people to come forward and donate, but due to the lockdown conditions and a fear of exposure to Covid-19, the situation is still not good. Blood transfusion is a safe process with no pain other than a needle pinch. Although blood donor has no risk of infections but it is recommended that the process of blood transfusion or donation shall be held under supervision of experienced doctors by trained staff. This is what we do at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Center (SKMCH&RC).”

Dr Asad said, “amidst the pandemic we have set high infection control and safety protocol to ensure safety of donors. Our trained staff use required PPE while interacting with the donors. All activities related to blood collection, testing, processing, storage and distribution is coordinated through effective organization and integrated blood supply. The SKMCH&RC blood system is governed by PBTA to promote uniform implementation of standards and consistency in the quality and safety of blood and blood products. Donating blood is safer today than it has ever been before. SKHMCH & RC follows five layers of safety procedures i.e. careful donor eligibility standards, Individual screening process, laboratory testing of all blood samples, confidential exclusion ineligible donors and donor record checks.”

Talking about the need of blood transfusion he said, “it occurs in case of surgery, injury or diseases. Patients of cancer, anemia, thalassemia and stomach ulcer usually need blood during their treatment. At SKMCH&RC there is a requirement of 50 to 60 pints of blood on a daily basis. To fulfill this requirement, the hospital has created a blood collection mechanism through camps at different colleges, universities and corporate organizations. These blood collection camps are organized on a weekly basis, under supervision of qualified doctors with the help of trained staff. At every camp hospital makes sure of the presence of a pathologist and a doctor. A uniqueness of SKMCH&RC blood collection camps is providing free blood tests facility to donor. These tests includes, blood grouping, CBC, LFT’s, HIV, malaria and Hepatitis B&C. All blood donors are provided with appreciation certificate and reports of test within one week of donation. A blood donation camp will be organized Sunday 14th June at Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore. Everyone, especially youngsters, are requested to come and donate blood to save lives of cancer patients” he added.