Universities academic staff bodies reject HEC budget

LAHORE : The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA), a representative body of universities’ faculty, rejecting the current budget allocations for the higher education has observed that the budget is insufficient to meet the growing needs of 131 public sector universities and 87 sub-campuses.

In a press release, FAPUASA President Dr Sohail Yousaf, Vice-President Dr Nimatullah Leghari and General Secretary Dr Kaleem Bareech said that the universities would continue to suffer during the next financial year as well because of the budget cut. They also criticised the leadership of Higher Education Commission, saying the HEC had failed to get the budget allocations increased.

“HEC leadership is responsible for solving the real issues being faced by higher education sector of Pakistan. Such deliberative efforts would further deteriorate the performance of higher education institutions, its faculty and employees,” reads the press release.

The FAPUASA also announced convening emergency meeting of the executive body to chalk out future course of action against the injustices with the Pakistani universities.

Meanwhile, Academic Staff Association (ASA), GC University, Lahore, has expressed strong reservations about the decisions made by the federal government and HEC regarding the change in the admission policy for PhD and no increase in the salaries of the teachers.

In a press release, ASA, GC University, Lahore, President Dr Atif Shahbaz condemned the decisions. He said that the decisions by the federal government and HEC would not only cause sheer disappointment but would also adversely affect the basic educational infrastructure. In this regard, he emphatically requested the Punjab government that keeping in view the inflation and price hike, a substantial raise must be made in teachers’ salaries and their tax exemption should be resumed.