Boy stabbed to death over pigeon flying

LAHORE : A boy was stabbed to death in the Liaqatabad area on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Nabeel of Muhammadi Mohalla, Pindi Stop. Accused Nadeem stabbed and wounded him over the issue of pigeon flying. He was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. Police removed the body to morgue.

Elderly prisoner dies: A 72-year-old prisoner died in Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Masood. He was arrested by Anarkali police in a case registered by Anti-Corruption Establishment and was sent to jail on judicial remand.