Govt to achieve all targets in time: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has termed the federal budget people-friendly budget, saying that due to coronavirus spread, Pakistan could have not present a better budget than that since the country is facing many difficulties on the economic front.

In a statement on Saturday, he expressed sorrow that opposition parties had called for a boycott of the assembly. He advised the opposition leaders that they must get rid of the habit of criticism for the sake of criticism and putting the blame of everything on the government.

The Punjab governor said that despite all problems, the government has given a tax-free budget and expressed hopes that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan would achieve all targets in time.