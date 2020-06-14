Public proposals included in Punjab budget

LAHORE : Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat will present Punjab budget for fiscal year 2020-21 in Punjab Assembly on Monday (June 15).

The forthcoming Punjab budget has been evolved with the policy of inclusive budget in which budget proposals were also sought from the public by the Punjab Finance Department and included the suggestions in the provincial budget.

A spokesperson for the Finance Department on Saturday stated that the first time public was included in the budget making process and Finance Department advertised in the national dailies seeking public budget proposals which are included in the budget.

The public opinion was kept in consideration so that 68 per cent budgetary allocations were made to education, health and employment generation.

The special focused has been given to the corona pandemic and allocations have made accordingly to the departments. Further, financial assistance is being ensured to the SME sector through RISE Punjab strategy. The budget has focused on the social protection, ensuring the work for daily wagers, and industrial revival.

In order to protect the industry in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, no new tax is being introduced while relaxations have been given on the existing taxes on the services sector. The ease of taxation payment is being ensured in Excise and Taxation Department and Board of Revenue. Concrete steps are being taken for the agriculture growth. Further, for rural areas special focus has been laid on the people attached with agriculture economy through public-private partnership projects.