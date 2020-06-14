Dr Yasmin Rashid orders inquiry into outsourcing hospital security

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has given green signal to the policy of two research posts as well as approval for Annual Procurement Plan of Fatima Jinnah Medical University for the year 2020-21. She gave this approval while chairing the 18th syndicate meeting of Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Saturday. The minister approved expenses for the medical journals for the library and for refurbishing Shujaat Ali Hall, Waris Road hostels. She also approved the contract for repair and maintenance of 14 anesthesia machines. She directed an inquiry into outsourcing of security at Ganga Ram Hospital. Earlier, the FJWU registrar presented the agenda items of the syndicate meeting to the chair. The minister inquired about the progress on the construction of the Mother and Child Hospital project at the Ganga Ram Hospital. She granted approval for the 17th Syndicate meeting decisions as well as the nomination for the inclusion of new members. Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, FJMU Vice Chancellor Professor Amir Zaman Khan, University of Health Sciences VC Professor Dr Javed Akram, Ganga Ram Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Sohail Shahzad and other officials attended the meeting.