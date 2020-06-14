CM Usman Buzdar offers condolence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief on the death of renowned scholar Dr Mazher Mehmood Shirani.
In his condolence message, Usman Buzdar prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.