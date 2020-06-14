close
Sun Jun 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar offers condolence

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2020

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief on the death of renowned scholar Dr Mazher Mehmood Shirani.

In his condolence message, Usman Buzdar prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Latest News

More From Lahore