Right priorities set in budget: CM Usman Buzdar

Ag APP

LAHORE : Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday.

The matters of mutual interest, political situation, steps taken to deal with coronavirus as well as setting up secretariat in Southern Punjab were discussed during the meeting.

The two leaders also condemned the Indian atrocities in Indian-Held Kashmir and the unprovoked firing by the Indian army on the Line of Control.

Usman Buzdar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the federal government has presented an excellent, balanced and people-friendly budget in difficult times. He also congratulated the prime minister, Federal Minister Hamad Azhar and his team on it.

He said that opposition should avoid criticism for the sake of criticism of the tax-free budget. He maintained that the priorities have been rightly set in the budget and best budget has been presented in the present circumstances. The budget did not put additional burden on the poor and underprivileged segments of society.

The chief minister said that the posts for additional chief secretary and additional IG for South Punjab Secretariat have been approved and notification has been issued in this regard.

The additional chief secretary and additional IG will be posted in Bahawalpur and Multan. Southern Punjab Secretariat will be functional soon. People of Southern Punjab will not have to travel to Lahore for the solution to their issues. He said the government is giving back the rights to the people of South Punjab which were robbed by the former rulers and for many years they just entertained them merely with hollow slogans. He said that the former rulers used the funds taken in the name of development of South Punjab in their constituencies, whereas, the PTI government has closed the chapter of unfair distribution of development funds. The government is fulfilling its promises made with the people of South Punjab and is focusing the development of the backward areas. As many as 35 per cent development funds have been allocated for South Punjab. The budget allocated for the S Punjab cannot be utilised for any other purpose. The funds of S Punjab will only be spent on development and prosperity of the people of S Punjab.

He said that India wants to push the region into a war by levelling baseless allegations. Attacks on civil areas are a clear violation of international laws. India is escalating tension with cowardice activates.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the establishment of the Southern Punjab Secretariat will provide relief to the people of that area. The establishment of the secretariat would also bring about improvement in the governance. He said that confused India wants to destroy peace in the region. The struggle of Kashmiri jawans against India in occupied Kashmir will become successful. Kashmir and Pakistan are essential for each other. The Indian government has made a new history of brutality by inflicting extreme cruelties on the innocent Kashmiris, the foreign minister said.

Opp’s attitude: Usman Buzdar has condemned the attitude of the opposition parties towards an epidemic like coronavirus.

He said that opposition leaders did not even bother to stay away from point scoring on the most important national issue. The nation knows that the opposition leaders are running a campaign against coronavirus by chanting hollow slogans. He said that 22 crore people are fed up with the negative politics of the opposition parties.

The chief minister said that the opposition parties are busy in doing politics by leaving the corona-affected people alone. The opposition does not have any plan against corona but to safeguard its corruption. He said that the nation will never forgive the opposition leaders who left the suffering humanity alone in difficult times.

He said that the government has taken every decision with mutual consultation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government will always be standing beside the corona affected people of the country, he added.

Buzdar seeks report on Services Hospital fire: Usman Buzdar Saturday took notice of an incident of fire eruption at Medical Emergency of Services Hospital, Lahore.

He also sought a report from the provincial health minister and secretary of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education.

He ordered a probe into the incident and said a comprehensive report should be sought to the Chief Minister’s Office within 24 hours.

The CM said the affected patients should be shifted to other wards and all possible medical facilities be provided to them.