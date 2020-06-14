Bismah vows to live up to the expectations as captain

LAHORE: Pakistan women's cricket team captain Bismah Maroof says she will try to live up to the expectations the Pakistan Cricket Board has placed on her as captain of the team.

The PCB has recently given central contracts to the players of the women's team, which will come into effect from July 1. The PCB has given central contracts to 9 players while the first Emerging category consisting of 9 players has also been introduced.

The monthly retention of Central Contract A, B and C category players has also been increased by 33, 30 and 25 per cent respectively, while Bismah Maroof has been retained as the captain for the next season.

Maroof as quoted by Geo News said that the PCB has expressed confidence in her by retaining her captaincy. This confidence has encouraged her as she will try to meet the board's expectations.

Maroof said that it has always been an honor to lead the team and she will harness her effort to further improvement and bring continuity in the performance. While welcoming new players in central contract, she said Umaima Sohail and Anam Amin were happy to get the contract.

Maroof said that for the first time the emerging category has also been introduced which is commendable and it will encourage new players and also bring out new talent.

Sohail, who is joining Central Contract for the first time, says that she is happy to get a Central Contract as now she has to perform better and make Pakistan proud. “Let the game start and once we are again in action on the field we will play for Pakistan with our best abilities.”

Anam Amin has also made a place in the central contract after which he has set goals for himself. Anam Amin says that his performance in T20 has been good, now he will try to do well in ODI cricket as well. Consolidating my place in sports and the team, the PCB's central contract has increased confidence.

Nine players have been included in the emerging category for the first time, in which Kainat Hafeez has also managed to make a place.

Kainat Hafeez says that the announcement of the emerging category has been a great encouragement, now new players will come forward and will also meet expectations because the goal is to make a permanent place in the team.