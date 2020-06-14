IPC Minister asked to play active role for evolving viable sports system

KARACHI: Rejecting the existing sports system senior vice-president of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Syed Aqil Shah on Saturday said that the IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza should sit with them to discuss what should be done.

“What is the utility of the IPC Ministry? Its work is only to coordinate with the federating units. How it could run sports at the central level,” Shah told ‘The News’ in an interview.

“Sports administration is the job of technocrats and you see sports have been destroyed. The IPC minister should sit with us and we will tell her what should be done for making a viable sports system which could cater to the pressing needs of the modern sports,” Shah said.

“You see I have been in the sports field for the last several decades and I know the in-depth issues and also know how to resolve them,” said Shah, also a former senator. “I have been telling for the last few years and even have expressed my views on the floor of senate that our sports system needs modification. There should be a central authority, a committee which should have representation from the federal government and the POA and other important stakeholders. We can discuss these things if we sit together and can reach to a certain conclusion,” said Shah, also president of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association.

“But with whom we could sit. Look there is no representation of the POA in the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Executive Committee and this is a big example how we deal our sports,” Shah said.

“After devolution there is no way that IPC could become central sports governing body,” he said.

Shah also blasted PSB for its inefficiency. “What PSB is doing is totally useless. Skilled hands needed for running the Board. If you give me the Board I can run it effectively even with the 25 percent staff it has,” Shah claimed.

Commenting on the federal budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 and its share for sports Shah said, “It’s nothing. A major part of the budget is spent on the PSB administrative affairs. Nothing left for looking after elite athletes,” Shah said.

Shah said that the chef de mission for the 13th South Asian Games was from the IPC and he did not even submit his report through which it could have been known that samples of how many athletes had been collected for dope tests during the Games.

“They are totally unaware what should be done. It’s a huge negligence,” said Shah, also a former KP Sports Minister.