Sarfraz happy to become part of England-bound team

ISLAMABAD: Once the linchpin of national cricket team and now a backup wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmad has never taken the hype and pride of leadership on his mind as he seems ready and willing to take his position as an ordinary player.

In a virtual session with the group of journalists (The News included) Saturday, Sarfraz said he was more than happy to become part of the England-bound team as a backup wicketkeeper. “As a captain I never exerted my position and was always friendly and approachable for everyone. I know well now my position will be of second wicketkeeper on the touring party now. So I am carrying that frame of mind with me and am well aware of my limitations,” he said while reacting to The News question as how he would adjust to a new role in the team at a time when he enjoyed authority as a captain and was part of decision making a year back.

The former Pakistan captain admitted that six months of layoff had given him time to ponder over as what had went wrong. “Obviously my form was never there and that was the reason why I was dropped. The break has helped me to regroup and make fresh efforts to earn a place on the team. Now my mind will be free and all I would be needing is to prove my worth as a player. I would fully concentrate on my batting and keeping and hopefully if would give me opportunity to prove my worth.”

Sarfraz backed head coach Misbahul Haq words that an out of form player always required a break in between. “I think so. What Misbah said is very right. Break always help re-gather your acts and put in your best efforts when the chance comes.”

Sarfraz rated national team coaching staff as one of the best he had seen. “This is the best coaching staff I have seen. All coaches have a name and experience behind them. When we are carrying an unprecedented touring party, we require a bigger and powerful coaching staff and luckily that is what we have with us as we are getting ready for England tour. The inclusion of Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmad would help in managing players, taking away extra pressure from the head coach. Younis Khan’s inclusion in coaching staff would be of tremendous boost as he has all the guts to help out youngsters in a best possible way.”

Sarfraz rated Pakistan pace attack as the one which can make the difference. “Look we have some of the very exciting bunch of pace bowlers who have the ability to shatter even the best of batting line up. Having such a verity in pace bowling always helps the team. Amongst batsmen, Fawad Alam and Abid Ali will be seen playing in English conditions for the very first time. Hopefully they would grab the opportunity well. This tour will provide a big opportunity to youngsters to show their skills and make best use of their abilities.”

Sarfraz said he would prefer to be part of the Test XI. “T20 is second priority. Keeping wickets in England has never been easier as the ball wobbles when it leaves batsmen. You need proper experience and abilities to grab chances coming your way. Apart from that I would definitely want to play big innings in Test cricket which I think is long overdue.”

He admitted missing M Amir from touring party. “Amir and Harris were given options and they used it. They have every right to do so.”

The former skipper these days spent most of time at home playing with his son Abdullah and taking care of his newly born baby girl. “Obviously I preferred staying at home playing with my son and taking care of my little angel.”