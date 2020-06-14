Raja wants Misbah to change his mind about Shoaib, Hafeez

LAHORE: Former skipper Ramiz Raja believes head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah ul Haq should change his approach towards selection, saying Pakistan team needs to move forward with youth.

Referring to the 29-player squad announced for three Tests and as many Twenty20s against England to be played in August-September, Ramiz said he would give Misbah 5 out of 10 marks for the selection. “Misbah doesn't want to move forward without old faces and unfortunately it looks like that he has transferred the same thinking to the captain that you can't win the T20 World Cup without Shoaib Malik and Hafeez,” he said in a video on his YouTube Channel. Ramiz, who had scored 2,833 runs in 57 Tests, said if you see at Malik's stats of the last 10 years in ICC events, he hasn't scored one fifty in 25 matches. “Hafeez was a good all-rounder but his form is not the same anymore in the international arena. If you want to see a trailer of his performance, you can see his innings against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup,” he said.

Ramiz, who had scored 5,841 runs in 198 ODIs, said both Malik and Hafeez's fielding has also gone poor but somehow Misbah was convinced that T20 World Cup and matches can be won by experience. “I had agreed with him, if these experienced players were world-class. Now experience has been replaced by attitude, energy and reflexes in T20 cricket,” he said and added he was also seeing aged bowlers in the selection. “I don't want to go on individuals as it looks petty. It's also not Malik or Hafeez's fault who have been selected. It's Misbah who needs to change his thinking. If you want to take Pakistan team forward in T20 then you have to overcome the challenges with the youth.”