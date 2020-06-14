Asian U-18 Baseball postponed

LAHORE: The Baseball Federation of Asia has once again extended the dates of the Under-18 Baseball Championship due to coronavirus in South Asian countries.

According to Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President, Pakistan Federation Baseball, the Baseball Federation of Asia has extended the dates of the Under-18 Asian Baseball Championship in view of the situation of coronavirus in Asia and especially in South Asian countries.

The championship will now be played in Taiwan in December instead of September.

In this regard, Pakistan Baseball Federation has received an email from the Baseball Federation of Asia in which the dates of the championship have been further extended.

Fakhar Shah added that according to the Asian rankings, teams from the top eight countries will participate in the tournament. Fakhar Shah instructed the players to continue their training at home while keeping themselves safe.

In his message to the coaches, he urged the coaches to stay in touch with the players online and take special care of the fitness and training of the players.