Trump postpones rally scheduled for ‘Juneteenth’ holiday

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has postponed a controversial rally scheduled for the same day as a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the US, following fierce criticism, he announced Friday.

The “Make America Great Again” rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma had been due to mark Trump´s return to the campaign trail, but he said on Twitter the event had been postponed “out of respect” for the June 19 “Juneteenth” holiday.

Critics had slammed Trump´s choice of Tulsa — the site of one of the worst race riots in US history — as anti-racism protests sweep the country following the death of George Floyd in police custody. “This isn´t just a wink to white supremacists-he´s throwing them a welcome home party,” Senator Kamala Harris tweeted after Trump first announced the rally. The Republican billionaire announced on Wednesday that he would resume his campaign rallies in four states — Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina — despite the coronavirus pandemic that continues to rage in the US. Raucous rallies have been a hallmark of Trump´s presidency and a key to energizing his base, which he hopes will turn out in big numbers on November 3.