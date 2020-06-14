New York introduces laws to combat police brutality

NEW YORK: The state of New York on Friday adopted a series of laws designed to put an end to police brutality against the African American community, a sign of the impact that nationwide protests over the George Floyd are having. Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo officially signed 10 laws that the two houses of the state legislature passed earlier in the week.

Among the measures is a law forbidding chokeholds being used by law enforcement officers that was named in memory of Eric Garner, a black man suffocated by New York police in 2014. The state also repealed legislation that designated as “confidential” any document pertaining to professional evaluations of police officers, including records of disciplinary proceedings.

In future, the public, including members of the media, will be able to access such records through freedom of information requests, without requiring a court order.