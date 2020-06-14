France says ‘no nuclear accident’ during submarine fire

TOULON: A fire that raged for 14 hours on one of France´s nuclear-powered attack submarines did not lead to an atomic accident as steps were taken to protect its reactor, the defence minister said Saturday.

The submarine was under renovation in the southern base of Toulon when the blaze broke out at about 10:30 am (0830 GMT) on Friday in a hard-to-access part of the lower bow section, the navy said.

It then took around 100 firefighters and 150 support crew to put out the blaze by around midnight (2200 GMT Friday), the navy said in a statement.

“There was a fire, but no, there was not a nuclear accident,” Defence Minister Florence Parly said.

Parly added that during the fire “measures were taken in the rear area to protect the nuclear reactor compartment”.