Rouhani decries reduced respect for virus rules

TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday reproached citizens for their reduced adherence to health measures designed to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“The respect of measures by our dear people has been great, up to 80 percent or more” of citizens played by the rules between April 20 and May 20, Rouhani said, citing a report. But it was “disturbing” to see that this proportion “has greatly diminished... with only 18 to 20 percent of people respecting” the rules now, the president said in a live televised speech. The health ministry on Saturday announced 71 deaths from the disease over the last 24 hours and 2,410 new infections. Rouhani also expressed concerns about infection counter-measures at the holy shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad, the capital of Khorasan Razavi province and a main pilgrimage site in the country.

“Officials must make greater efforts -- reports on mask wearing, social distancing and collective prayer are not satisfactory” at the shrine, Rouhani said, noting also concerns about the wider province.