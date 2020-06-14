Lloris sees no room for error when season resumes

LONDON: Hugo Lloris says Tottenham cannot afford to lose games when the Premier League season resumes as they make an improbable tilt at Champions League qualification.

Spurs resume their campaign after a three-month hiatus against Manchester United next Friday, a blockbusting clash which could have a decisive say on their European ambitions.

Lloris’ side are currently in eighth position, seven points off fourth-placed Chelsea and four behind United, who are fifth, meaning they have little room for error once the action restarts.

“We have to be honest, we are not in a good position at the moment,” the Frenchman, who has helped launch the club’s Hotspurs Heroes campaign, said. “Four points to Manchester United, seven points to Chelsea.

“We don’t have the right to lose games. Even more when you face a direct opponent like Manchester United. We are going to start again with a very important game, maybe a decisive game for the future. Even if behind this game there are eight games to play this game is going to count in the balance

“About the title, it’s almost done, but for the fourth place, or the fifth place, there will be a big battle and for the relegation, it will be an even bigger battle. There is a lot to win and to lose in these nine games. It’s the final sprint, you can win or lose everything.”

Spurs do at least have a fully fit squad, with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn and Moussa Sissoko all back from serious injuries.