Shera greets Zakaria over promotion

LONDON: Former mayor of Rugby, Councillor Dr James Shera, has congratulated Pakistan High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria on his promotion to Grade 22, he said in a statement.

Dr Zakaria has been promoted to Grade 22 in the civil service after representing Pakistan for 16 months in the UK. During this short time, he interacted with Pakistani community in different parts of the country. He networked proactively with British media and forcefully represented Pakistan’s view point on issues like atrocities committed in Kashmir by Indian occupation forces unabatedly.

Dr Shera said: “He (Zakaria) has been a very able and reliable senior diplomat for Pakistan. He represented his country in an excellent manner, building new contacts in the business, professional, sports and literary circles. His promotion is a befitting tribute to his many talents and abilities.

“The Pakistani-Christian community in the UK considers him as a friend who won the hearts of the community by undertaking several indicatives like organising an event for the Christian missionaries who served in Pakistan.”

The statement was endorsed by the UK Pakistani Christian leaders — including Dr Peter David, Dr Noshaba Khiljee, Councillor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, Bishop Yousaf Nadeem Bhinder, Reverend John Bosco and Michael Massey.