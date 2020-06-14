Grenfell victims feel they are not govt priority

LONDON: Grenfell Tower victims feel “left behind” by the Government, some have said.

Bereaved and survivors of the 2017 fire that killed 72 people have spoken out ahead of the third anniversary of the fire this weekend.

Karim Mussilhy, whose uncle Hesham Rahman died in the blaze, suggested victims feel forgotten by those in charge and said “there’s not a lot of compliments right now” for the Government.

Mussilhy, vice chairman of support group Grenfell United, told the PA news agency: “With this Government and with Boris (Johnson) we’re just not a priority. Grenfell isn’t a priority.”

His comments come after a Parliamentary committee warned cladding, like that which helped the flames spread in the west London tower block, could cost up to £15 billion to remove nationwide.

Mussilhy remains concerned about cladding and thinks “it never feels like there’s any urgency with the emergency that this country is in with the whole cladding situation”.

He said he had never heard of the material before the blaze but “I remember the day of the fire it’s all everybody was talking about. It was very clear that this cladding was the main cause of why the fire spread how it spread.”

He added: “Still three years on we’re talking about getting it down.” His sentiments were echoed by survivor of the fire, Joseph John, who escaped the block when a fridge freezer set alight in the early hours of June 14 2017.

John got out of the building by climbing out of the window of his second floor flat with his then-partner and child but says he feels “disgusted” about where victims still find themselves.

He told PA: “I feel like I’ve been left behind since Grenfell I haven’t been supported.” He thinks “nothing has been put in place” and survivors are “lacking support”, adding: “Up to this day high-rise buildings still have cladding.”

“I know they say there’s plenty of support for the community but what about us,” he said. “We still have to jump through hoops to get the support that we need.”

A Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government spokeswoman said: “The safety of residents is our priority and we took immediate steps after the tragic Grenfell Tower fire to ensure nothing like it could ever happen again.

“This included setting up the Building Safety Programme and testing process to quickly identify all high-rise buildings with ACM cladding. Since then we have worked tirelessly with councils to ensure buildings at risk are made safe – backed by £1.6bn in funding.

“We will ensure everyone affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy continues to receive the support they need with over £158 million committed to supporting the community so far.”