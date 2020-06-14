Kempston teen convicted after gun found in bedroom

LUTON: A teenager from Kempston has been handed down five-year term after he pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition, two charges of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of cannabis, according to a report by Bedfordshire Police.

It was reported to police earlier this year that Umar Javid, 19 was believed to be in possession of a firearm. In April, armed officers recovered a gun from Javid’s bedroom and established that it was a blank firing weapon that had been converted into a viable firearm. Earlier, on June 21 last year, Javid was arrested when officers stopped a vehicle in Bassett Road, Leighton Buzzard. He was captured as he dropped cling-filmed packages containing Class A drugs while he attempted to run away from police. He also had a small amount of cannabis in his possession as well as a mobile phone, which when investigated indicated he was involved in dealing drugs.

Javid had appeared in Luton Crown Court on Monday (8 June) via video link. He was handed a five-year term for the firearm and ammunition offences, as well as custodial sentences of three years for both the drugs supply offences, which will be served concurrently. Javid will serve his five-year sentence in a young offender institution.

It marks the latest major sentence secured by Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gangs team, which has secured almost 500 years in jail terms for offenders linked to serious violence over the past two years. Detective Sergeant Wil Taylor, from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson Team, dedicated to tackling gangs and serious youth violence, said: “We are really pleased to see Javid behind bars. Drug dealing and firearms cause significant harm to our communities and we will never tolerate this in our county.